LPL Financial LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Post by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

