LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

