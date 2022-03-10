Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,064,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

