Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

CCL opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,268,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,428,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 354,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

