Wellington Management Group LLP Has $482,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

