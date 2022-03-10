Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 408,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.71.

