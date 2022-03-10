International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $20.50

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $6,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

