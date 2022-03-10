Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Raised to $27.00 at Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.