Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

SMLP opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

