Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $187.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

GPI stock opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,456,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

