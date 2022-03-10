Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 253,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Bridge Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of BRDG opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

