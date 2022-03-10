Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.54% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HWBK opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

