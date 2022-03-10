Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.65 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Bandwidth worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $689.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

