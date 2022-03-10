Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNED. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

