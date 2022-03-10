Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 255,551 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

