Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.