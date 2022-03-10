Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Decreases By 16.5%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 216,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 478,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 296,398 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 422,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $3,018,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 45,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 271,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 270,690 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $2,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

