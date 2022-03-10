Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 93,720 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $20,694,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 179.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 851,847 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 197.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 809,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 609,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

NASDAQ GSM opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.52. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

About Ferroglobe (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.