Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

