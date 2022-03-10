Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $12.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.