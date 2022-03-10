Compass Point Increases Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $66.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

MARA stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

