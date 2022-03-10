Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Hold

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

