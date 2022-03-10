Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $178.00 at MKM Partners

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $158.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,177,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 139,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

