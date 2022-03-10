Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $108.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Carter’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.