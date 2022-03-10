Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after buying an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

