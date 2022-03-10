Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.24

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

