Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.35

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.35 and last traded at $86.58, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.