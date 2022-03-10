Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $159.09

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $159.09 and last traded at $159.62, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.66.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.06 and a 200 day moving average of $248.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,881,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
