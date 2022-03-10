Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $159.09

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $159.09 and last traded at $159.62, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.06 and a 200 day moving average of $248.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,881,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

