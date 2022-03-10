Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.83

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 2044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 22.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 418.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 50.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

