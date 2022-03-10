Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.27

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

