Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 15,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE STAG opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
