Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 15,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

