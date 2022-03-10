Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.23.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,026,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.