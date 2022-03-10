Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg Acquires 10,000 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.