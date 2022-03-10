Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg Acquires 10,000 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CZR opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.