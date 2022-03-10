California State Teachers Retirement System Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,393 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

