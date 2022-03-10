California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,669 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter.

COLL stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several research firms have commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

