California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,525 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of CarParts.com worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $160,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PRTS opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.74.
CarParts.com Profile (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
