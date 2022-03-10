California State Teachers Retirement System Has $927,000 Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Accel Entertainment worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACEL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $5,352,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $2,628,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 144,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,040. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

