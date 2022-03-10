Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,746 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In related news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

