Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $11,851,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $11,574,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 122.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

