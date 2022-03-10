Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $513,000 Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,292 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Fossil Group worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 150,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $757.68 million, a P/E ratio of 484.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

