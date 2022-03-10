Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 1,163.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Bumble Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.