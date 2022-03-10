Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Covetrus by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

