Luis G. Marconi Sells 15,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 118,489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,189,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,066,000 after buying an additional 278,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

