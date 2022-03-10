Luis G. Marconi Sells 15,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
