Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.52.

NYSE UAA opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

