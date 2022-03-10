Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,994 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $212.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.60. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $200.02 and a 12 month high of $249.46.

