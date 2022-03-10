Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.23% of Turning Point Brands worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

