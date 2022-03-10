Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,596,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of DY opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

