ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of ManTech International worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

MANT opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

