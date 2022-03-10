Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of Davis Select International ETF worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,897,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000.

Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

