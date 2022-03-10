Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SRPT stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

