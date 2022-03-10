AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 11.00. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 7.24 and a 1-year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

